Who is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor arrested in alleged rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor, popularly known for playing the role of Nikhil Deora in the hit television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested in Pune in an alleged rape case. As per news agency ANI, an FIR has been lodged against him at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi.

Ashish Kapoor arrested in alleged rape case Following the FIR, the actor was traced by authorities. Later, he was held in Pune.

Police said, a woman alleged that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the early week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, following which the police began searching for the actor.

Officials added that the complainant had named some other individuals in her initial complaint. However, it is said that she changed parts of her statement later.

Going by the initial complaint, she alleged that Ashish Kapoor, along with others, had raped the woman. Later, she revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape.

Reportedly, the assault was recorded on video, claimed the complaint. No footage has been recovered so far, reported Hindustan Times.

Police probing the matter are seeking legal opinion in the case.

An officer told Hindustan Times, “The team has been looking for him (Ashish Kapoor). He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away. He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday.”

Who is Ashish Kapoor Hailing from Delhi, Ashish Kapoor began his career as an interior designer. He later made his acting debut in 2010 with Ssshhh… Phir Koi Hai. He became a household name after starring as Prince Uday Veer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab.

Kapoor went on to appear in several TV shows, including Bandini, Saraswatichandra, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Woh Apna Sa, Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashish Kapoor made news when he got engaged to TV producer Pearl Grey. However, their relationship ended a year after their engagement.