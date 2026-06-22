Who is Avinash Agarwal? The ‘Indian Trump’ who became the breakout star of India’s Got Latent Season 2

Avinash Agarwal has become one of the most talked-about names from the opening episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 after his Donald Trump impersonation dominated online discussions and earned widespread praise from viewers.

Who is Avinash Agarwal? Meet 'Indian Trump' The comedian, who describes himself on social media as the “Indian Trump”, emerged as the surprise breakout star of the season premiere, drawing attention away from a celebrity panel that included actress Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari Wagh. His performance was widely discussed across social media, with many viewers crediting the act as one of the strongest moments of the episode.

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While many viewers are only now discovering him through India’s Got Latent, Agarwal has spent years building a career in entertainment. He works as a stand-up comedian, writer, voice artiste and event host.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari join Latent Season 2 as Trump impersonator steals the show

Information available through his public profiles indicates that he comes from a theatre and performing arts background and has written and performed in more than 200 live shows across India.

His professional experience extends beyond the comedy circuit. Over the years, he has hosted events featuring personalities including Manisha Koirala, Abhay Deol, Johnny Lever and Anurag Kashyap. He has also been associated with script-writing assignments involving Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Away from comedy, Agarwal has represented India on the international stage as a public speaker. One of his notable achievements came at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in the United States, where he finished among the top 30 speakers globally.

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The attention generated by India’s Got Latent has also translated into rapid growth online. As interest in his Trump impersonation continues to build, Agarwal’s Instagram following has climbed to around 140,000, reflecting the surge in popularity that followed his winning performance on the show.

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More about Avinash's performance Maintaining his Trump-inspired mannerisms and speech throughout the performance, Agarwal delivered a series of jokes aimed at the panel and current internet controversies.

One of the most widely shared moments came when he said, "I'm just glad you don't have the other guy, Ranveer Barbadia. He creeps me out." He then looked at Alia and said, "Not your Ranbir, he's a nice guy". Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial appearance on the show's previous season sparked significant backlash and caused season 1's abrupt end.

The comic continued his roast-style routine with several sharp one-liners. When Alia Bhatt struggled to respond to one of his jokes, Agarwal quipped, "Somebody give her a script and a director."

Later, he added, "Somebody give her an action director." He also joked to Sharvari Wagh, "Don't shout. I don't like women get empowered," while remaining firmly in character as Trump. The remarks generated loud reactions from both the audience and judges.

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The performance translated into high scores from the judging panel. Bhatt, Sharvari, comedian Ashish Solanki and host Samay Raina awarded Agarwal some of the highest marks of the episode, helping him secure victory in the Season 2 premiere. Bhatt, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai reportedly gave him perfect scores of 10, while Sharvari awarded 9.5 points.

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The full episode can be streamed on YouTube and Netflix.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.