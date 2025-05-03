Who is Avneet Kaur? The 24-year-old Bollywood actress Virat Kohli ‘mistakenly’ liked the photo of

Avneet Kaur recently hit the headlines after star batter Virat Kohli issued a statement for ‘mistakenly’ liking a post from a fan page dedicated to the actor on Instagram.

Advertisement

Avneet, who started working in the industry when she was eight, is known for her performances on TV, in films and OTT projects.

Born in Punjab's Jalandhar on 13 October 2001, Avneet was also linked to cricketer Shubman Gill earlier this year.

Who is Avneet Kaur? Avneet Kaur is a known TV actress and enjoys a following of over 32 million on Instagram.

She began her career as a child in 2010 with a dance show—Dance India Dance Li'l Masters—and later participated in Dance Ke Superstars.

Her acting career began with Life OK's show – Meri Maa in 2012.

Her other TV projects include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2012), Savitri Ek Prem Kahani (2013), and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013).

Advertisement

In 2014, Avneet made her big screen debut with Yash Raj Film's Mardaani.

She later returned to TV with Hamari Sister Didi in 2014.

Avneet then played the role of Rajkumari Charumati in the Star Plus show Chandra Nandini (2017).

However, her biggest rise to fame came in 2018 when she started playing Sultana Yasmine in Sab TV's show Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Avneet Kaur was seen in a romantic role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Amazon Prime Video's Tiku Weds Sheru, which was produced by Kangana Ranaut.

In December 2024, Kaur starred in MX-Player's murder mystery titled Party Till I Die alongside Vishal Jethwa. She has also worked on a film called Love in Vietnam, which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Avneet Kaur has also worked extensively on many music videos, including Kesariyo Rang, Paagla, Kinne Saalan Baad, Ex Calling, and Tenu Ni Pata, among others.

Avneet Kaur-Virat Kohli connection After internet users noticed a like from Virat Kohli's verified Instagram handle on the fan page of Avneet Kaur, the situation snowballed into trolls and speculation.

To put them to rest, the star batter issued a public statement without naming the actor or the post.

His statement read: “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Also Read | Shubman Gill becomes first captain in IPL history to be replaced as impact sub

Avneet Kaur link-up rumours with Shubman Gill Earlier this year, Avneet had posted pictures from India's Champions Trophy match in Dubai, fueling dating rumours between her and cricketer Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another picture of Avneet wishing Shubman on his birthday only fueled the speculations.