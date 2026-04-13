Who is BeerBiceps’ new girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia makes it official after MI vs RCB match in IPL 2026

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appears to have moved on after a painful breakup just days before India's Got Latent controversy. The 31-year-old was spotted last night with Dehradun-based model Juhi Bhatt.

They were at the IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We’d have used ‘rumoured girlfriend’. But, BeerBiceps has confirmed it. His candid remark to a fan made the relationship official.

As the two were spotted outside the stadium after the MI vs RCB match, a fan approached Ranveer for a selfie. Rather than posing, he politely declined and walked away, saying, "Girlfriend ke saath hoon (I’m with my girlfriend)," he told the fan.

Also Read | Who is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia moves on after splitting from Nikki Sharma

The moment, captured and shared online, quickly went viral. It has set social media buzzing about the woman he is with.

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The couple drew further attention inside the stadium, where they were spotted together on camera. They looked relaxed and comfortable in each other's company.

Ranveer was seen on his phone at one point while Juhi sat beside him, smiling and watching the match. The two also coordinated their outfits.

Ranveer wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt with blue trousers. Juhi opted for a white sleeveless crop top paired with fitted blue denims, with her hair left open.

Videos and photos from the stadium spread rapidly across social media platforms. Users are now scrambling to identify the mystery woman.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Juhi Bhatt is a 29-year-old Instagram influencer originally from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She has nearly 4.7 lakh followers. She is known for her fashion and lifestyle content.

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She has collaborated with brands such as Tira and content platforms such as FilterCopy. Her profile features a mix of dance reels, lifestyle videos and creative sketches. Bhatt also has a project titled When You Break Up With Your Job.

Juhi Bhatt has also acted in Amazon Prime Video’s horror web series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery (2025). She was the female lead in Tum Se Na Ho Paayega (2019), another Prime web series.

Also Read | Did Ranveer Allahbadia take a dig at Samay Raina after comments on Latent row?

This is not the first time fans have speculated about the two. During Diwali last year, Ranveer shared a series of photographs, including a Ghibli-style image featuring a woman whose identity he did not reveal.

Netizens were quick to connect the dots and identify the woman as Juhi. At the time, Ranveer neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

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Ranveer Allahbadia’s tough days The public appearance comes after what Ranveer Allahbadia himself described as one of the hardest periods of his life. After India's Got Talent controversy, he revealed it in a candid conversation with Raghav Juyal. He said that he had gone through a painful breakup just days before the incident erupted.

"My entire life changed. I lost money and mental health. Just 10 days before the incident, I had a terrible break-up. I was already handling all that, then this happened," he said.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia holds up Osama bin Laden's photo during Piers Morgan show

He was previously linked to TV actor Nikki Sharma, whose face he kept hidden in photographs shared on his social media. Though he did not name her, fans widely believed the breakup he referred to was with her.

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The Wankhede outing, along with his own words, literally makes it official for the new couple. Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt's relationship now appears to be firmly out in the open.