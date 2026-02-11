Who is Bhagirath Bhatt? Sitar maestro rumoured to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return with the fresh season of Bigg Boss. Resuming his hosting duties on Bigg Boss 20, he will be welcoming new faces this year. Ahead of Bigg Boss 20's grand premiere, speculations around who might step inside the house this time are doing the rounds on the internet.

Bhagirath Bhatt to join Bigg Boss 20? If reports are true, renowned sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt might be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20. Bhatt, who is celebrated for his fandom across films, television, and devotional platforms, has built a reputation for his contributions in the music industry, owing to his artistic versatility.

Over the years, Bhagirath Bhatt won the hearts of his audiences with his distinctive talent. Now, admirers are eagerly wondering whether he will bring his charm and talent to Bigg Boss 20.

Bhagirath Bhatt in Bollywood Bhatt has gained recognition for his contribution to blockbuster films like Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and the latest outing, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol. Besides these, he has also worked on acclaimed series, including Bandish Bandits and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

He has shared stage with Bollywood singers and composers like Salim Merchant. Shreya Ghoshal, Papon and others.

Apart from mainstream commercial ventures like films and series, his fame also extends into devotional and spiritual music, adding a deeply soulful and meaningful dimension to his career. As speculation surrounding his possible entry into the Salman Khan show continues to grow, sources close to him suggest that Bhagirath Bhatt is far more committed to his music than pursuing reality television, as reported by Money Control.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt? Bhagirath Bhatt, whose full name is Bhagirath Kumar Pankajbhai Bhatt, was born on 31 May 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was raised in a household deeply rooted in music and spirituality. Growing up in an environment where devotion and classical traditions were an integral part of daily life, it is said that he developed an early passion towards the art and music. His father, Pankajkumar Dineshchandra Bhatt, introduced him to classical music at the age of six. He went on to hone his skills under the guidance of some of India’s most distinguished gurus before marking his debut.

Bhagirath Bhatt studied music and achieved a Gold Medal in his Bachelor’s Degree in Performing Arts (BPA) in instrumental sitar from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He completed his Master’s Degree in Performing Arts (MPA).

Over time, Bhatt's career created a blend of the richness of traditional Indian classical music with contemporary cinema, representing India at international platforms. He has delivered numerous performances across India as well as overseas, earning appreciation from global audiences. Deeply connected to devotional and spiritual music, he continues to regularly attend Ram Katha, Bhagvat Katha, and Shiv Mahapuran gatherings, reportedly.

In recognition of his artistic contribution in promoting Indian classical music globally, Bhagirath Bhatt was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (Doctor of Philosophy – Honoris Causa) by Dunster Business School, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Bhatt is yet to comment on rumours of him starring in Bigg Boss 20.

