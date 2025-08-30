Who is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol's ex-husband makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani official

Businessman Bharat Takhtani, best known to the public as actor Esha Deol’s ex-husband, has confirmed that he is in a new relationship. Bharat and entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani recently made their romance “Instagram official” by sharing pictures from Spain.

On Instagram stories, Meghna posted a photo with Bharat from Madrid’s Origen de las Carreteras Radiales. With their arms around each other, she captioned it: “The journey starts here”, along with heart and infinity emojis, tagging Bharat. In another post, Bharat shared a picture of the two smiling at each other on a street, writing: “Welcome to my family” and adding the hashtag #itsofficial.

Meghna Lakhani, who has over 82,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

The Instagram picture shows the couple standing on a street, looking and smiling at each other.

Who is Bharat Takhtani? While Esha Deol belongs to one of Bollywood’s most prominent families, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, her former husband Bharat has largely stayed away from the film industry. A Mumbai-based businessman, Bharat runs a construction and real estate business.

He and Esha tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in 2017, followed by their second daughter, Miraya, in 2019.

In February 2023, after 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in a joint statement. It read: “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout.”

