Who is Bharathiraja? Veteran Tamil director hospitalised in Chennai after breathlessness

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was rushed to a hospital in Chennai after complaining about breathlessness. He is 84. Sharing his health update, MGM Hospitals revealed that the veteran's condition is stable.

Bharathiraja's health update Cinema Express quoted the hospital's statement: "Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM HEALTHCARE, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness. He is receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit. His clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be under close monitoring by our team of medical experts. With appropriate supports, his vital parameters remain within normal limits. He is responding satisfactorily to the ongoing treatment. Further updates will be communicated as and when deemed necessary."

Previously, reports claimed that Bharathiraja was unwell on 27 December, after which he was moved to a private hospital. He reportedly faced respiratory issues such as wheezing.

Who is Bharathiraja Bharathiraja is a popular film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor of Tamil films. He made his debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile and made several films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai. All of his works fetched him several awards, including six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Nandi Award.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2004 for his contribution to the film industry.

Manoj Bharathiraja's death Last year, filmmaker Bharathiraja suffered a devastating loss when his son Manoj passed away at the age of 48. He passed following a cardiac arrest. Visuals from Manoj’s demise and final rites went viral as they showed a visibly shattered Bharathiraja. Reportedly, he struggled to come to terms with the loss of his son. Several celebrities were seen attending the last rites and consoling Bharathiraja.

Suriya was seen with an inconsolable Bharathiraja during the final rites. Actor Vijay and Kamal Haasan also extended their condolences to the filmmaker.

For the unversed, Bharathiraja Manoj passed away in March 2025 at his residence in Chennai. Reportedly, he had undergone bypass surgery a few days ago and later suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his home.

Recently, the filmmaker’s brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, claimed that Bharathiraja continues to remain in a fragile state of mind. It is believed that he has yet to fully cope with his son's untimely demise.

Bharathiraja's recent works On the work front, Bharathiraja's last on-screen appearance was in Mohanlal's Thudarum. As a filmmaker, his last work is a segment of Modern Love Chennai, titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal.