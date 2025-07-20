Who is Chandra Barot, the original Don director who passed away at 86?

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, the director of the original ‘Don’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, has passed away.

The movie, initially declared a ‘flop,’ went on to be a cult classic and is the one Barot was most proud of. “I made one film, Don, and will always be remembered for it,” the filmmaker had said in an interview in 2006.

Years after the original Don was released, Farhan Akhtar remade the iconic film with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006. Following its success, Don 2 was made, and now the third instalment is in the works.

Who is Chandra Barot? Born and raised in Tanzania, Chandra Barot began his professional life working at a bank before moving to India to pursue a career in films under the mentorship of actor-director Manoj Kumar.

He started out as an assistant director on several notable films, including Purab Aur Pachhim, Yaadgaar, Shor, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. In Purab Aur Pachhim, he worked closely with Manoj Kumar as his assistant.

Barot made his mark in Indian cinema by directing the 1978 cult classic Don. Don became a cinematic landmark, eventually evolving into a popular franchise with its legacy in Bollywood.

After its success, he went on to direct the Bengali film Aashrita in 1989, which grossed ₹3 crore, followed by Pyar Bhara Dil in 1991.

“I started a film with Dilip Kumar called Master, and another with Sarika called Titli. The first wasn't completed, and Sarika went on to marry,” Barot had shared.

Like Master and Titli, many of his later projects, including Boss, Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible, and Hong Kong Wali Script were shelved or never released.

How did Chandra Barot die? Chandra Barot's wife, Deepa, told the Times of India that the veteran director had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years and passed away because of it on Sunday, July 20, at the age of 86.