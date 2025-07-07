Who is Cierra Ortega? Contestant removed from Love Island USA Season 7 over past racial slur

Love Island USA Season 7's once popular contestant Cierra Ortega has silently walked away from the villa amid her racial slur scandal, reported US Magazine. She came under fire when a racial slur from her past resurfaced online. Cierra faced severe backlash on the internet over her remark and even lost out on followers from her Instagram account.

Cierra Ortega removed from Love Island USA Season 7: Report According to the report, on Sunday, July 6, her exit was announced. The Narrator of the show was heard saying that Cierra “left the villa due to a personal situation." Her exit has left Nic Vansteenberghe “officially single," the report said.

Who is Cierra Ortega? Cierra Ortega is 25. She is a content creator with Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage, reported Marie Claire. According to NBC, Cierra is a Libra and was born and raised in Arizona. Now, she is based in LA.

“I'm the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs. I don't care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place,” she said during her introduction on the show.

Lesser known facts about Cierra Ortega Cierra is quite popular on TikTok and Instagram, tapping into almost all trends on social media, mostly spotted hanging out with her girlfriends.

Travelling to countries with her friends seems to be her hobby. She has visited places including Egypt, Thailand, Saint Martin, Costa Rica, Paris, and Italy.

Going by her Instagram posts, she is also a surfer. She loves horse riding.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Cierra is a graduate from the University of Arizona, working in influencer management and creator and brand partnerships for companies, including Lucy Guo's creator platform Passes.

She is seen frequently collaborating with brands like SKIMS, AdoreMe, and Good American.

Earlier this year, she was invited to the Grammy Awards 2025, which were held in LA.

Last year, she was among the many who attended the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event.

Besides this, Cierra Ortega also has a strong social circle. She is friends with former Love Island stars like Johnnie Olivia (from season 5) and Kassy Castillo (from seasons 5 and 6).

Cierra Ortega controversy explained Meanwhile, Cierra landed in a controversy when her old post about Botox caught her using a racial slur.

A viral screenshot of her old Instagram Story has her making an insensitive comment aimed at Asians.

As per a report by Perez Hilton, Ortega had shared, “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol”