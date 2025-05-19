Who is Dawn Richard? Key witness in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial testifies against him

Dawn Richard, the acclaimed singer and former member of Danity Kane and Diddy – Dirty Money, emerged in the spotlight once again—not for her music, but as a pivotal witness in the high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Following the emotional testimony of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Richard took the stand to reveal harrowing details of Combs’ alleged physical abuse of Cassie and threats aimed at silencing witnesses.

Richard testimony highlights Richard testified that Combs threatened her not to speak about the violence she witnessed. She described a terrifying incident when Combs allegedly punched and kicked Cassie and even tried to strike her with a skillet.

Richard said Combs warned her and others they “could go missing” if they revealed what they saw—a phrase she interpreted as a death threat. Throughout her testimony, Richard detailed frequent episodes of physical abuse Combs inflicted on Cassie, including punching, choking, dragging, and slapping, often occurring unpredictably or in response to Cassie asserting herself.

Musical roots and rise to fame Born on August 5, 1983, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dawn Angeliqué Richard hailed from a musically rich background. Her father was a funk band lead singer, and her mother ran a dance school, nurturing her early artistic development. Dawn’s breakthrough came in 2004 when she auditioned for MTV’s Making the Band 3, becoming a member of the girl group Danity Kane, signed to Sean Combs’ Bad Boy Records. The group enjoyed commercial success before disbanding in 2009. Richard then joined Diddy – Dirty Money, releasing the 2010 album Last Train to Paris.

Solo career and artistic growth Launching a solo career in 2013, Dawn Richard distinguished herself with a unique blend of R&B, pop, and electronic music. Her albums, including Goldenheart (2013), Blackheart (2015), Redemptionheart (2016), New Breed (2019), and Second Line (2021), showcase her evolving artistry and her connection to New Orleans culture. Despite her musical success, Richard’s testimony revealed the darker side of her association with Combs.

Legal battle and allegations against Combs Richard’s court testimony not only exposes alleged physical abuse witnessed firsthand but also highlights the control Combs reportedly exerted over Cassie’s career. She recounted hearing Combs claim he “owned” Cassie and controlled when or if her music would be released. According to Richard, Combs reacted violently when others tried to help Cassie with songwriting or her career.