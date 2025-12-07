Who is Farrhana Bhatt? Bigg Boss 19 finalist's Instagram explodes with followers amid finale

With Bigg Boss 19 finale inching towards the end, the excitement of fans is going higher and higher. What else is also simultaneously rising, is Farrhana Bhatt's follower count on Instagram. The actress who reportedly had 40,000 followers previously, now has a fan following of over 2 million.

Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with 2016 movie Sunshine Tours and Travels. She has now become a fan favourite – generating a lot of buzz after she joined Bigg Boss.

Who is Farrhana Bhatt? Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Farrhana Bhatt was born in March 1997. Three months before her birth, her father had left her mother at her maternal place – with Bhatt being raised by her mother and grandfather after her birth, mentioned a video by Brut India. She completed her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Government College for Women, Srinagar.

Farrhana even emerged as the most popular Bigg Boss 19 contestant over Gaurav Khanna as per a poll.

According to a Reddit post featuring a screenshot of Farrhana Bhatt's Instagram profile – the Bigg Boss 19 finalist had 317,000 followers three months back. The rise in the number of followers even got many social media users speculating that she has the potential to make it to the big screens next year.

How many followers did Farrhana have before Bigg Boss? Before joining Bigg Boss, Farrhana had around 43,000 followers.

View full Image The Reddit post mentioning Farrhana Bhatt's follower count

According to a report by Zee News, Farrhana Bhatt recorded the biggest growth of the season, skyrocketing from 43.4k to 1.9 million followers.

What is the current status? As of 7 December, 10:48 pm, a quick search on Instagram revealed that Farrhana Bhatt's Instagram follower count stands at 2.1 million which marks a massive surge as compared to the Bigg Boss 19 contestant's initial follower count of roughly 40,000.

View full Image Farrhana Bhatt's Instagram account followers

Farrhana Bhatt's journey in Bigg Boss Farrhana Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 19 journey transformed from early misunderstandings and fiery clashes into a standout arc of resilience, identity, and growing self-confidence. Through her bonds, confrontations, and the strong support she earned over time, the actress emerged as one of the season’s most compelling and talked-about contestants.

Of all the connections Farrhana built in the house, her relationship with composer-singer Amaal Mallik was undoubtedly the most dramatic. What began as sharp, often below-the-belt exchanges soon gave way to surprising moments of vulnerability — including him teaching her music. Their constant push-and-pull, once written off as pure rivalry, slowly shifted into an unexpected mutual respect, becoming one of the season’s most intriguing storylines.