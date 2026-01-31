Who is Flipperachi? Dhurandhar’s Fa9la singer sets Guinness World Record as he tops Arabia Billboard chart

﻿

The hit Arabic song, Fa9la, made its way into the hearts of the fans ever since Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar release. The viral song from the Ranveer Singh-starrer has not only shot the Bahraini rapper Flipperachi to fame but also earned him a spot in Guinness World Records.

Flipperachi sets Guinness World Record with Fa9la The Dhurandhar singer made it to the Guinness World Record as Fa9la topped the Arabia Charts by appearing on the highest number of billboards. The rare achievement earned Flipperachi recognition by Guinness World Records.

Reacting to the honour, Flipperachi shared in a video that entering the Guinness World Records was an incredible feeling for him. He revealed that it was surprising to see the song become popular among the Hindi-speaking people despite having its lyrics in Arabic. He said that his song gained massive popularity and topped four charts at the same time. In the now-viral video, the rapper was seen in the middle of a photoshoot when he was informed about the achievement.

Watch:

For the unversed, Fa9la went viral on social media. In the film Dhurandhar, the track was used during Akshaye Khanna's entry scene as Rehman Dakait. Khanna's impromptu dance took over social media as netizens began recreating the scene in Instagram reels and YouTube videos.

Who is Flipperachi Born Hussam Aseem, Flipperachi has been working in the Arab hip-hop scene for over two decades now. His journey began in Bahrain, where he discovered his passion for music at a young age and chose to rap in Arabic at a time when English-language hip-hop dominated the industry. Over the years, he honed his skills through underground gigs, international festivals and large-scale performances.

His association with Dhurandhar reportedly came about when composer Shashwat Sachdev stumbled upon Flipperachi’s track Fa9la. Recognising that the song’s raw pulse perfectly aligned with the film’s world, it is said that Sachdev introduced it to the makers. While the team initially wanted to explore the idea of creating their own version, they later decided to retain the original Arabic track, reportedly.

Flipperachi net worth According to a report by Navbharat Times, Flipperachi reportedly earned around $2.48 lakh (approximately ₹2.25 crore) in 2025, after earnings of $4.19 lakh (about ₹3.80 crore) in 2024. His income trajectory is said to include roughly $10,000 in 2023, $4.32 lakh in 2022, $4.20 lakh in 2021, and $16.4 thousand in 2020, with earnings exceeding $5 lakh in 2019. Considering these figures from the same report, Flipperachi’s overall net worth is likely to run into crores.