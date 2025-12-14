Who is Gabriella Demetriades? All about Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal's long-term partner and now fiancée

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is flying high on the success of Dhurandhar. Amid this, he announced his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. But, do you know who she is?

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been together for almost six years now. The couple welcomed two sons- Arik (born in 2019) and Ariv (born in 2023).

Who is Gabriella Demetriades Gabriella Demetriades was born and brought up in South Africa. She began her career as a young model at the age of 16 and later studied fashion design at a university in Sunnyside, Gauteng, South Africa, as per multiple reports.

Advertisement

In India, she starred in several films, music videos and later launched her clothing brand, Deme. She also founded VRTT Vintage.

Demetriades and Arjun Rampal have been fairly private about their personal life. However, they share glimpses of their lives on Instagram regularly. Recently, she celebrated Rampal’s birthday on November 26 and wrote, “Happy birthday to our guy, thank you for showing us how life is meant to be lived.”

Arjun Rampal's ex wife Arjun Rampal was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, before his relationship with Gabriella Demetriades. They got married in 1998. They announced their separation after 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in November 2019. Rampal shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Mahikaa and Myra. Both of his daughters are often spotted with the actor and his girlfriend.

When Arjun Rampal talked about not marrying Gabriella Demetriades Talking about not tying the knot with Demetriades yet, Arjun Rampal opened up about his relationship last year. In 2024, he told Ranveer Allahbadia in his podcast that the idea of marriage is “just a piece of paper.” He asserted that he and his girlfriend believe in their relationship without putting pressure or labels on it.

Advertisement

He said, "It’s not me, it’s not her. What is marriage? A piece of paper after all. I think we are already married and there is not doubt in my mind about that. But, sometimes what that piece of paper can also do is change you. Because its like you think it’s permanent, its a false notion in fact but you are just legally bound.”

“Whatever has happened between us was very organic. I don’t want to speak much about it because I don’t want to jinx it. I don’t think I need to justify this to anybody. For us, this is beautiful. You should keep experiencing it for as long as you can. In both our minds, we are married to each other. We are both pushing each other in the right direction and at the same time, we are boyfriend-girlfriend,” he added.

Advertisement