Who is 'Game Of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau? What is he doing in Bengaluru? | Watch

Prominent for portraying Jaime Lannister in the well-known Game Of Thrones series, Nikolaj Coster Waldau was seen in Bengaluru and fans couldn't wait to get his once glimpse and click some photos with him. One of the content creators, who was at Rameshwaram Cafe filming herself, was surprised to spot Nikolaj and posted about it on social media.

Who is Nikolaj Coster Waldau? Nikolaj William Coster‑Waldau, 55, is a Danish actor, producer, and climate advocate. He is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. Born on July 27, 1970, in Denmark, he trained at the Danish National School of Theatre and gained national recognition with the 1994 thriller Nightwatch. He made his US film debut in Black Hawk Down (2001) and went on to appear in both European and Hollywood films like Headhunters, Oblivion, and Gods of Egypt.

He co-wrote and starred in the survival drama Against the Ice (2022), and currently hosts the documentary series An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet. Married to Greenlandic actress Nukâka since 1997, he is also a father of two and a passionate football fan.

Nikolaj's next appearance will be in the upcoming historical epic series King and Conqueror, set to premiere on the BBC. The trailer for the series was released online yesterday, July 25. He also stars alongside Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me.

Nikolaj Coster Waldau in India's Bengaluru Nikolaj Coster Waldau visited Bengaluru during a personal leisure trip to India with fellow tourists.

Engineer-turned-content creator Miss Shakira stated, “So I was at @therameshwaramcafe ,Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me , it was a star-struck moment.”

Nikolaj donned a black shirt and a matching cap. He was seen savouring idlis and dosas.

Netizens react One of the users commented, “Omg, where did you find him? Did you ask how is Cersei?” Another joked, "Fake. That’s clearly not Jaime Lannister. He lost his right hand in season 3.”