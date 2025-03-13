Who is Gauri? Aamir Khan introduces new girlfriend at 60th birthday party

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has found love again. The 60-year-old actor introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri at his birthday celebration in Mumbai. Aamir hosted an informal meet and greet session with the media on Thursday.

During the meet, Aamir said, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

Teasing the media about keeping his private life under wraps, Aamir added, "See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya maine (I have kept it well hidden from the media)."

Who is Gauri? Aamir's girlfriend Gauri is based out of Bengaluru. Gauri was married before and has a son.

Revealing details about his girlfriend, Aamir shared, "Gauri has a child who is 6 years old. She is working on production. I sing to her every day."

Aamir added that he has tried his best to prepare Gauri for the “mad world' of showbiz” and even hired private security for her to ensure his “personal piece of mind.”

Aamir Khan's past Aamir was previously married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Kiran and Aamir announced their divorce in 2022. They are currently co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Before Kiran, Aamir was married Reena Dutta. Reena and Aamir have one son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir got divorced in 2002.

Will Aamir marry Gauri? Aamir shared with the press, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don't know if I should be getting married at 60 or not). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

The 3 Idiots actor also revealed that he introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his residence yesterday. Shah Rukh Khan was snapped leaving his house last night.

Not just only Shah Rukh and Salman, Aamir's kids and family have also met Gauri. The actor said that his family is over the moon about her.

Concluding the meet, Aamir said, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi,” referring to his character Bhuvan from his hit 2001 film, Lagaan.