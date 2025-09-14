Who is Gavin Adcock? Former footballer turned country singer clashes with Zach Bryan in Oklahoma festival row

Gavin Adcock is quickly becoming a name to know in the country music scene — but not just for his songs. The rising singer, and former college football player, was thrust into the national spotlight this weekend after a public altercation with chart-topping artist Zach Bryan at a music festival in Oklahoma.

Who is Gavin Adcock? Zach Bryan Feud Brings Former Footballer Turned Country Singer into the Spotlight Adcock, who once played as a defensive lineman for Georgia Southern University, has been making waves in country music with a raw, Southern-rock-inspired sound and a growing fan base. But it’s his outspoken presence on social media — and a brewing feud with Bryan — that has captured headlines in recent months.

That feud came to a dramatic head on Saturday at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, where Adcock was scheduled to perform. Ahead of his set, he shared a video on Instagram showing a confrontation between himself and Bryan, who hails from the area.

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown (sic),” Adcock wrote in the caption, using a mocking nickname for Bryan.

The video showed the two musicians standing on opposite sides of a chain-link fence. Bryan could be heard shouting, “Hey you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate.” Adcock responded, though his words were not audible. Bryan then punched the fence.

The clip cut off there, but other footage from fans revealed that Bryan went a step further — climbing over the barbed-wire fence before others stepped in to prevent the altercation from escalating.

Internet Reacts to the Video and the Altercation Commenters on Adcock’s post were quick to call him out for not engaging. One person wrote, “Wow, thanks for showing us this 10 second clip! But you forgot the 5 minutes of footage where you hide behind your ‘security’ (sic).”

Another person commented, “This is why i never fw your music, you talk and act alll tough but when it’s time to be about it you hide behind security, dude climbed barbed wire and called you out and you backed down. Make it make sense (sic).”

A third user defended Zach and wrote, “Damn Gavin. I thought you were that guy until I saw the whole video. I’m not condoning fighting but after everything when Zach came over that fence, you just had to back it up (sic).”

Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan's Previous Clash Before turning to music, Adcock made headlines of a different kind as a college football player. He briefly went viral in 2021 for chugging a beer while standing atop a moving team bus — a stunt that cost him his spot on the Georgia Southern football team but won him a certain notoriety online.

Since then, he’s reinvented himself as a country music artist, steadily gaining traction with a blend of outlaw country and Southern rock. He’s often described as part of the new wave of independent artists bucking Nashville norms.

Yet Adcock’s path has also included controversy, particularly regarding Zach Bryan — one of the genre’s biggest breakout stars. Their beef began earlier this summer after Bryan was criticised for snapping at a 14-year-old fan on social media.

The teenager had posted a now-deleted TikTok video saying he waited outside MetLife Stadium until 4 a.m. for a chance to meet Bryan, only for the singer to drive off without acknowledging the crowd.

“We waited until 4:00 AM,” the fan wrote. “Driving away from his fans that waited 4 hours to meet him; he didn’t even roll down his window to say hi.”

Bryan reportedly replied, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello.” The fan responded, “I’m literally a 14-year-old fan and this video was literally a joke. What a (expletive).” He later added “GOMD,” an acronym for “Get Off My (expletive).”

Adcock weighed in on X (formerly Twitter), questioning why fans look up to Bryan“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feelings too and you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30.”

What Comes Next? For Adcock, the altercation may turn out to be a defining moment — not just for his image, but for his career.