Model-turned-actor Heera Sohal is all set to star in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. She will be seen in a supporting role alongside Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang. Recently, a picture of Sohal with Khan has surfaced online.

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Meet Heera Sohal Heera Sohal is a model and actress. Hailing from Punjab, she first participated in the Miss Punjab 2017 pageant. Later, she went on to star in Punjabi music videos and films.

Heera Sohal in Millionaire Sohal's breakthrough came after starring in Yo Yo Honey Singh's hit music video, Millionaire. The two also teamed up again on 6 AM. The two also sparked dating rumours, which were later dismissed by the rapper.

Also Read | Salman Khan shares new look from Maatrubhumi

Dating rumours with Honey Singh Talking to Mashable India in September 2024, Honey Singh clarified that he had no girlfriend. He also remarked, "Aati hain chali jaati hai (people come and go)", noting that he has friends.

Previously, Heera Sohal was seen in the web series Inspector Avinash Season 2, starring Randeep Hooda. In the show, she essayed the role of Sub-Inspector Garima Thakur.

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About Maatrubhumi star Salman Khan Ahead of Maatrubhumi release, Heera Sohal opened up about working with Salman Khan in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. She shared her first impression of meeting the superstar on the sets and told the publication, "When I met him, I actually realised that he is the same as his image in my mind. He is so helpful. He was helping people selflessly. He was taking care of the entire crew and ensuring that everyone is being provided with all they want. That really won my heart."

"I didn’t learn from him technically. But what I learnt from him, I couldn’t have learnt from anyone else. I will always remember this whenever I reach a certain level by God’s will.”

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Maatrubhumi release date Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is set to release on December 4.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film has endured several setbacks. It was originally scheduled for release in April, however, its release was later postponed.

The trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this month during an event in Mumbai. Cast and crew members, including Salman Khan, attended the event.

The film was previously titled Battle of Galwan.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.