Who is Isha Rikhi? All about Badshah’s wife, her career and films in Punjabi cinema

Reports about rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have created a buzz online after pictures from their rumoured wedding surfaced on social media. While neither of them has confirmed the development, several reports suggest that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family members.
The conversation around their rumoured wedding gained further attention after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The images appeared to show the couple taking part in traditional wedding rituals, including the exchange of varmala.
These visuals have led to widespread speculation about their rumoured wedding, even as there has been no official statement from either side.
Amid the ongoing interest in their rumoured wedding, many fans are curious to know more about Isha Rikhi and her work in the entertainment industry.
Isha Rikhi is a Chandigarh-based model-turned-actor who has primarily worked in the Punjabi film industry. She first gained attention with her appearance in the popular Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet. She later made her acting debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, where she starred alongside Sippy Gill.
Over the years, she has featured in several Punjabi films, including Happy Go Lucky and What the Jatt!!, building a steady presence in regional cinema. Her work has helped her gain recognition among Punjabi film audiences.
Isha also stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade, where she starred alongside Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. The film also included special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Badshah.
Reports suggest that Badshah and Isha had been dating for around four years before their rumoured wedding. Their reported relationship had largely remained private, with limited public appearances together.
The rumoured wedding marks a new chapter in Badshah’s personal life. The rapper was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, and the two separated in 2020. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.
For now, the couple has chosen not to address the reports about their rumoured wedding. However, the circulating images and ongoing speculation continue to keep fans engaged, as many wait for an official confirmation.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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