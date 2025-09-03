Who is Jennifer Affleck? Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star joins Dancing With the Stars season 34

Jennifer Affleck is all set to appear on Dancing with the Stars season 34, which will premiere on September 16. Besides an active life on social media, Affleck, 26, devotes most of her time to the upbringing of her three children with her husband, Zac Affleck. Jennifer Affleck, also referred to as Jen Affleck, says she wants to “inspire” other women through her appearance on the dance competition television series.

All about Jennifer Affleck Jennifer Affleck is primarily a social media influencer who rose to fame due to her appearance on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. According to TV Insider, Jennifer Affleck was born on May 29, 1999.

Besides 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Affleck is popular for her content related to motherhood, dance, and daily activities on TikTok, where she is followed by another 2.5 million people, as per ABC.

Jennifer Affleck’s marriage and family Jennifer Affleck met her husband, Zac Affleck, on a popular dating app called Mutual in 2018. A year later, the two tied the knot on June 28, 2019, according to People magazine. The couple shares three children, Nora, Lucas, and Penelope. Jennifer Affleck gave birth to her third child, Penelope, in July this year. As per her Instagram bio, Jennifer prefers to describe herself as a “cool” mom.

Jennifer Affleck on Dancing with the Stars Jennifer and Zac Affleck welcomed their third child and second daughter, Penelope, on July 2 this year. “I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earthside now,” Jennifer Affleck had written on Instagram.

Nearly two months after postpartum, Jennifer Affleck started her training for Dancing with the Stars Season 34, as per TV Insider.

She said she looked forward to “the challenge and helping inspire other women [with] what our bodies are capable of”. Affleck added that she ran a marathon “a few weeks after our last baby”. “I know my body can handle a lot,” she told TV Insider.

FAQs When will season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premiere? Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 16.

Where can I watch Dancing with the Stars season 34? You can stream Dancing with the Stars season 34 live on Disney+.

How old is Jennifer Affleck? Jennifer Affleck is 26 years old.