Who is Jessica Hines? UK-based Journalist and Aamir Khan's alleged girlfriend

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's brother, actor Faissal Khan, has made shocking claims against him, reigniting old rumours. At a press conference, Faissal claimed that Aamir had an affair with Jessica Hines during the time when he was married to his first wife, Reena Dutta. He even said that Aamir and Jessica had a child, born out of wedlock.

Aamir Khan's alleged girlfriend who had actor's child Faissal, who has cut ties with Aamir Khan and family, told the media, “Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock (he had an illegitimate child). He was living with Kiran (Rao) at that time (of this incident).”

Who is Jessica Hines Jessica Hines is a journalist and writer from the UK. She came to India during the late 90s while working on Amitabh Bachchan’s biography, as per multiple reports. It is said that it was around the time when she met Aamir Khan during the making of his film, Ghulam.

The popular Stardust magazine in 2005 reported that Aamir and Jessica were in a relationship and even living together. Reportedly, Jessica got pregnant during the relationship. It was said that while Aamir allegedly wanted Jessica to terminate her pregnancy, she chose to give birth to their son in her early 20s. He was reportedly named Jaan.

Later, Jessica moved on and married London-based businessman William Talbot.

However, these rumours were never addressed by Aamir and Jessica.

The gossip faded with time until pictures of Jessica’s son Jaan emerged on British Vogue in 2012. Reportedly, Jessica shared the Vogue photo on Twitter and wrote, “Jaan in Vogue.”

The photos sparked debate about the child's uncanny resemblance to Aamir in terms of looks.

Jessica is yet to react to Faissal Khan's recent claims.

As of now, the reports remain speculative with no formal confirmation. Live Mint couldn't independently verify these claims.

Aamir Khan's marriages and kids Aamir Khan married his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. They had two kids-- Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002.

Later in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao. The two have a son, Azad Rao Khan. However, they announced their divorce in 2021.