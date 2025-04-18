Who is Joseph Seiders? The New Pornographers drummer arrested on child porn charges

Joseph Seiders, 44, a well-known multi-instrumentalist and longtime drummer for the indie rock band The New Pornographers, is facing serious criminal charges in California following two disturbing incidents involving minors at Chick-fil-A, a fast food chain, in Palm Desert.

The musician, who has played with artists like Neko Case, John Oates, and Juliana Hatfield, was arrested on April 9, 2025, on felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, and invasion of privacy.

What happened: Allegations emerge at Chick-fil-A According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began after an 11-year-old boy reported being recorded in a public restroom at a Chick-fil-A on Dinah Shore Drive on April 7. Just two days later, a second complaint from an employee at the same location led to Seiders’ arrest.

“An 11-year-old male stated an unknown male adult recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Seiders matching the suspect description. He was taken into custody and later booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Search warrants reveal further evidence The Palm Desert Station Investigations Bureau executed search warrants on Seiders’ residence, vehicle, and cell phone, uncovering further evidence.

“Evidence was located implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes,” the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Seiders has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22, 2025.

Accomplished musician and longtime drummer for The New Pornographers Joseph Seiders, 44, is a multi-instrumentalist and longtime drummer for acclaimed indie rock band The New Pornographers. Born on September 5, 1980, in Winchester, Massachusetts, and raised in Derry, New Hampshire, Seiders developed an early passion for music, influenced by his drummer father. He began classical piano training at the age of five and went on to master a wide range of instruments, including drums, keyboards, accordion, and guitar.

Seiders built a reputation as a versatile session and touring musician, collaborating with artists such as Neko Case, John Oates, Juliana Hatfield, and Chris Mann. In 2014, he officially joined The New Pornographers and contributed to three of the band’s albums:

Whiteout Conditions (2017)

In the Morse Code of Brake Lights (2019)

Continue as a Guest (2023)

He also lent his musical skills to the 2015 Disney animated film Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

The New Pornographers respond: “Shocked, horrified, devastated” Following the arrest, Seiders’ longtime band The New Pornographers issued a swift and strongly worded statement, cutting ties with him:

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders – and we have immediately severed all ties with him,” the group said in a statement quoted by The Guardian.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

Also Read | Johnny Depp leaves internet shocked with his first look from Day Drinker

Public asked to come forward The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging anyone with information to assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Iniguez at 760–836–1600 or Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099.”

Also Read | Kim Kardashian to testify in trial over 2016 robbery that targeted her in Paris