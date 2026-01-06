Who is Karina Kubiliute? ‘Mystery girl’ linked to Kartik Aaryan breaks silence

Kartik Aaryan has once again found himself at the centre of social media chatter—this time over his personal life. A recent beach photo shared by the actor from his Goa vacation sparked intense speculation online, with fans drawing parallels between his post and pictures uploaded by a woman named Karina Kubiliute.

Internet users were quick to point out similarities in the location, beach beds and even towels seen in both sets of photos, fuelling rumours that Kartik might be vacationing with Karina. The speculation gained momentum across X and Reddit, where users dug deeper into their social media activity. Some also claimed that Kartik had briefly followed Karina on Instagram before unfollowing her after the dating rumours began doing the rounds.

According to online chatter, Karina Kubiliute is reportedly from Greece and is currently studying in the UK. Fan pages soon began referring to her as the ‘mystery girl’ in Kartik Aaryan’s life. However, none of these claims were backed by any official confirmation.

Amid the growing buzz, Karina herself has now addressed the rumours—and shut them down. Responding to a fan post that alleged she was Kartik’s girlfriend, Karina commented bluntly, “I’m not his gffff!!! Lois bro stfu.” The original post, shared by a social media user named Diksha Kandpal, made several unverified claims about Kartik’s personal life, none of which have been confirmed.

Infact, the so-called “mystery girl” even updated her Instagram bio with a blunt clarification: “I don’t know Kartik!”

Neither Kartik nor Karina had initially reacted to the speculation, allowing fan theories to spiral online. It is also worth noting that some online estimates claim Karina is 18 years old, though this detail too remains unverified.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and was overshadowed by the strong run of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.

