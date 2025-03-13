Meghan Markle's latest Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan" has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Markle's former ally Katherine Ryan claims the Duchess of Sussex seems “manicured and very forced," in the new show.

Who is Katherine Ryan? Katherine Ryan is a 41-year-old comedian from Canada. She was previously a supporter of Meghan Markle. However, Ryan has changed her stance after watching Markle's latest eight-part cooking show. She has released a series of stand-up specials on Netflix throughout her career, including Glitter Room.

“I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle … though she is very Hollywood — even for me — and I don’t like that in people,” the comedian said on her podcast, “Telling Everybody Everything."

“I see now, and maybe it’s just the projects she’s choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don’t add up," she added.

Ryan highlighted how there are inconsistencies in Meghan Markle's childhood stories.

“She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up,” Ryan said. This statement received backlash from estranged brother as “malarkey.”

“But then in an old interview, she was like, ‘We would eat farm fresh.’ Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced,” Ryan added.

The comedian clarified that she does not consider the Suits alum as a but thinks that Markle “likes cozying up to celebrities and she wants the hundred-million-dollar deal and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince.”

“Of course. But I would rather someone lean into that and be like, ‘Oh my God, I used to be on “Suits” and now I’m married to a prince…I would rather that than this act of ‘Oh, I’m just so humble," Ryan said.

Meghan Markle's cooking series was released on Netflix last week. The show will have a Season 2.

“People are hate-watching it, though…who knows what Netflix are doing? They are smart — whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes," Ryan said.