Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? 19-year-old Kerala girl representing India at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico

Kerala-born model Kaziah Liz Mejo, who is representing India at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico, recently announced her departure for the host country in an Instagram post. She shared pictures from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where she was seen dressed in a saree and holding the national flag. Contestants from across the world are also arriving in Puerto Rico, where pre-pageant activities and engagements will begin ahead of the grand finale on 24 November.

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Reports said Mejo wore a maroon saree by designer Samanth Chauhan, priced at ₹1.42 lakh. The designer shared her photographs on Instagram Stories and included a link to the outfit, which features zari detailing and is crafted from a combination of organza and raw silk. An excerpt from the description reads: "The luminous ground lends a subtle sheen, while the border adds structure and depth to the drape. Finished with a richly embroidered pallu, it is an elegant option for weddings or ceremonial evenings."

She accessorised the saree with a statement necklace, matching earrings, and stacked bangles on one hand.

Kaziah Liz Mejo at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

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Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? According to Gulf News, Kaziah Liz Mejo hails from Kerala. Born in 2007, she spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. Alongside her modelling career, she is also pursuing a law degree and is the first contestant from Kerala to represent India at Miss Universe.

Beyond modelling and academics, Mejo trained in classical dance for 12 years. She also sings and plays the violin and drums.

Her pageant journey reportedly began early. In 2024, she won the Miss Teen Diva title at the age of 17 before representing India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up.

Also Read | Miss Universe Fatima Bosch drops to her knees on parade float | Video

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old also won the Miss Universe Kerala title, becoming the youngest contestant to achieve the distinction.

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Kaziah Liz Mejo wins Miss Universe India 2026 Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in August at a ceremony in Jaipur. She competed against 52 finalists from across the country.

After winning the title, Mejo said, "I feel so on top of the world. This is such an iconic moment and the moment that I've worked for for over three years now. And I'm so incredibly happy that I get to bring home this crown to my Kerala, to be able to show my hometown to the world, to be able to carry it to the Universe."

Speaking about the challenges she faced, she said, "I believe that the most difficult struggle that you face will always be within, and that is to believe that you are worth more than what you think. So, being able to be on a stage as big as Miss Universe India at just 19 years old, I think that took a lot of audacity within; it took a lot of courage. And I was able to overcome that, and now I stand here with the crown."

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Miss Universe 2026 The 75th edition of Miss Universe will take place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the grand finale scheduled for 24 November. Nearly 130 countries are expected to participate in this year's competition. The Republic of the Congo, Saint Martin, South Sudan, and Uganda are set to make their debut at the international pageant.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.