Who is Kevin Kunta? Ram Charan’s bodyguard and MMA fighter goes viral ahead of Peddi release

Ram Charan may be preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Peddi, but in recent weeks, another figure from his entourage has unexpectedly captured public attention.

Who is Kevin Kunta – Ram Charan's personal bodyguard? Kevin Kunta, the actor’s personal bodyguard, has emerged as a social media sensation after several videos and photographs showing him accompanying Charan went viral online.

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The growing curiosity surrounding Kunta has prompted fans to search for details about the man responsible for the security of one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. His imposing presence, professional demeanour and frequent appearances alongside Charan at public events have fuelled widespread discussion across social media platforms.

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Kunta, whose real name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe, hails from Gambia in West Africa and is currently based in Florence, Italy. Beyond his role as a celebrity bodyguard, he has established a career in professional mixed martial arts, adding another dimension to the growing fascination around him.

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Addressing the unexpected attention during a promotional interview, Ram Charan reacted with humour to Kunta’s newfound popularity. Reflecting on the public interest surrounding his security aide, the actor joked that fans had made him famous in his own right.

“You people have made him so famous that I am not allowing him outside,” Charan said during a conversation with Amit Bhatia.

The actor also revealed that Kunta has been associated with his family for approximately four years and regularly accompanies them during public engagements. His remarks underscored the trust and familiarity that have developed between the family and the bodyguard over the years.

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Kunta’s sporting credentials have further contributed to his growing profile. According to information available on combat sports database Tapology, he competes in the middleweight division and has recorded four professional victories and six defeats. His most recent bout reportedly took place in November 2025.

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His social media presence has also expanded alongside his visibility in India. Kunta’s Instagram profile highlights his MMA career and has attracted tens of thousands of followers. He is additionally reported to enjoy recognition in his native Gambia, where he is affectionately known as “Mama Lamin of Barra” by the Gambia Wrestling Association.

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As his popularity has increased, speculation has surfaced regarding his earnings as a celebrity bodyguard. Various reports have claimed that Kunta earns between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh per day. However, these figures remain unverified and have not been confirmed by either Kunta or representatives of Ram Charan.

For now, Kunta’s rise in visibility appears to be an unexpected by-product of his work with the actor. With Peddi nearing release and public appearances expected to increase, interest in the bodyguard-turned-social-media personality shows little sign of slowing down.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.