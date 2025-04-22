Who is Kristen Stewart’s partner Dylan Meyer, and what we know about their intimate wedding

Kristen Stewart, the 35-year-old actress best known for her role in Twilight, tied the knot with longtime partner Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to TMZ.

The couple said their vows in an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family, including Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. Prior to the ceremony, they obtained a marriage license at the courthouse. Meyer — a screenwriter and actor — first made headlines in 2019 when she began dating Stewart.

Who is Dylan Meyer? Dylan Meyer, daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, has carved out her own path in Hollywood as both a writer and actor. Her writing credits include the 2015 film Loose Ends and the 2016 drama XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland.

Between 2017 and 2018, she also wrote for eight episodes of the sci-fi comedy series Miss 2059. One of her most prominent achievements is co-writing the screenplay for Moxie, Amy Poehler’s 2021 Netflix film, alongside Tamara Chestna.

Meyer has also appeared in a number of short films, including The Death, Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

She also starred alongside Stewart in an episode of Homemade. In May 2023, she joined the Writers Guild of America strike and took to Instagram to share her support, writing: “You may not know this, but we (the writers) have struck because 'The Man' is trying to get us down. Without writers, your movies and tv shows will suck. Trust. Our fight for fair wages is so important we’ve been forced to walk around and wave signs about it - and we need your support! If you love stories, tell the studios to value the storytellers! (sic).”

Love Rekindled Stewart and Meyer first crossed paths in 2013 while working on a film set, but their romantic relationship didn’t blossom until six years later. During a November 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart reflected on their unexpected reunion through a mutual friend.

She shared, “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in LA alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging.”

Stewart also spoke about their similar upbringings, saying, “We’re both from LA and we really love LA. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re like so similar but different. She’s a writer. She’s brilliant.”