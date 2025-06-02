Who is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu? Check Elvish Yadav connection for the winner of MTV Roadies Double Cross

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, once returned to Roadies Double Cross as a wild card entry, but his journey from there on has been packed with winning action, leading him to emerge as the winner of the show.

The Elvish Yadav connection As soon as Gullu returned to the show, he was embroiled in a controversy.

A part of Elvish Yadav's gang, Gullu was eliminated. He returned to the show as a wildcard in Gautam Gulati's gang. However, when given a choice to double-cross his gang leader after winning the ticket to the finale, he went back to Elvish's gang, leaving Gautam.

Who is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu? Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu or Gullu Boxer, is a content creator from Gurugram, Haryana. According to Stars Unfolded, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, in 2022.

Coming from a modest background, Kushal explored several ventures—including co-founding a café—but none gained significant traction. Eventually, he turned to content creation, where his raw humour and relatability began to resonate with audiences online.

In 2019, he had also walked into the MTV Roadies audition as a fake sheikh. But at that time, he was nervous and underconfident. He transformed his personality and returned to the show as a whole new individual in 2025 and ended up winning the show.

Also Read | Roadies Double Cross finale: Kushal Tanwar from Elvish Yadavs gang emerges as winner

‘I went through it all alone…’: Kushal Tanwar In a winning statement, Kushal Tanwar said he went through the Roadies journey “all alone,” with no guiding hand or one to lift him.

“Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title, it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone,” he said.

He said winning Roadies is more than just a trophy for him. “It's a symbol for every person who's ever felt alone, who's ever been told they're not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that's what this victory is: not fame, not glory -- but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything.”

Also Read | Trouble for YouTuber Elvish Yadav: FIR registered for threatening witness

His gang leader, Elvish Yadav, was also all praises for Tanwar, and said, “From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts. His journey defines.”