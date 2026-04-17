Who is Liz Laz? After Avneet Kaur, Virat Kohli likes German model's photo on Instagram, leaves internet divided

Popular photographer Advait Vaidya recently posted pictures of a new face and grabbed a lot of attention from netizens. Among them, it was Indian cricketer Virat Kohli whose 'like' has hit headlines, sparking a meme-fest online.

Virat Kohli likes Liz Laz's pictures The girl in the portraits was German model Liz Laz. Clicked by Advait Vaidya, the pictures had her posing in a light blue dress. In a joint post by Advait and Liz, the picture was posted on Instagram earlier this year, in January. Gaining several likes and comments on it, the post read, “Some golden hour shots."

Ever since netizens spotted Kohli’s double-tap on the post, curiosity about the model’s identity has surged.

About Liz Laz So who is Liz Laz?

Liz Laz reportedly is a “Vlogger, Foodie and Singer”,, as per her Instagram bio. Based in Germany, she shared that she is part South African and part German. She holds a Master's degree in Psychology.

Liz, who has almost half a million Instagram followers now, is quite popular on social media because she keeps sharing about her daily life. She often collaborates with Indian artists and photographers. She also seemingly enjoys travelling as she was seen posing across countries like Nepal, South Korea, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Netizens recall Avneet Kaur incident While Liz is yet to react to Kohli's like on her pictures, the photographer thanked the cricketer. Sharing a screenshot of Instagram’s notification about Virat’s like, Advait Vaidya wrote, “How does one react to this.. When the Goat, @virat.kohli .. Likes your Post.. me and @lizlaz_tv are still rubbing our eyes to check if it's actually happening.. haha.. Thank you Goat.”

Meanwhile, Kohli's rare like on the pictures has gained mixed reactions from the internet. It reminded many of the time when Kohli's like was seen on Bollywood actor Avneet Kaur's pictures.

Back then, Kohli had clarified, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Referring to his old statement, a section of people are still teasing Virat Kohli for his ‘algorithm.’ Among them, a user jokingly wrote on X, “Virat Kohli has once again liked the post of an Insta female model. Now we know why he was dealing with a headache from the past 2 matches.”

“Kohli liked this post on Instagram. Another paragraph loading on algorithm,” added another.

One also said, “Another algorithm glitch from Virat Kohli. Mark Zuckerberg should resign now asap."

“Virat Kohli liked a 17-year-old girl Avneet Kaur’s post before. Today, he has liked another girl’s post. He has 2 kids & a beautiful wife still behaving like a retard. Anushka deserves better,” posted someone else.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, a different user wrote, “Relax guys, it’s algorithm.” “Galti sabse hoti h yaar (everybody makes mistakes),” a fan defended.

“Dislike kar diya (Virat Kohli disliked the pic),” claimed one more.