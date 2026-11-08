Who is Luke Ioannou in ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie and why he is going viral after superb VFX scenes of Ranbir Kapoor

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part One has impressed the audience with its grand visual effects and CGI craftsmanship. Amid this, rare behind-the-scenes moments have surfaced online, as shared by Luke Ioannou. Ioannou was the body double for lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, who played the role of Lord Rama in the film.

Ramayana BTS pictures: Meet Ranbir Kapoor's body double Taking to Instagram, Luke Ioannou posted multiple pictures from the sets of Ramayana. These shoots were conducted in Mumbai.

In the pictures, Ioannou was seen dressed in the same traditional brown-gold-coloured attire as Kapoor in different scenes. He was accessorised with rudraksha, and his hair was tied for the character look.

The film sets featured artificial rocks and props as well.

A picture showed a large mechanical rig designed to resemble a mythical creature, suspended by several wires against a blue-screen backdrop. Another featured a massive camera rig set up for filming. In one of them, Ioannou stood next to Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Luke Ioannou praised the actor. He wrote in the caption: "Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I've had the pleasure of working with.”

He thanked Ian Van Temperley and the G Stunt Alliance Group for the opportunity to work on Ramayana. "A huge thank you to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup for the opportunity and to all the incredible cast and crew I met along the way. An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it," he added.

Who is Luke Ioannou Luke Ioannou is a stuntman. He is known for working on several global projects. He worked on releases like Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die and The Batman.

He was also a part of the fantasy series House of the Dragon, where he performed action scenes and battle sequences.

About Ramayana Ramayana Part One is the first installation of a two-part project. It stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead as Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi plays Sita Mata and Yash as Ravana. Actor Ravie Dubey stars as Lakshmana.

The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, who will be marking his debut in Ramayana Part Two.

The multi-starrer also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chadha and Kunal Kapoor.