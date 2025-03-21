Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj quashes dating rumours with actress

Rumours about Mohammed Siraj dating Mahira Sharma, have been rife since 2023, after the ace cricketer liked one of Mahira's posts on Instagram.

Mohammed Siraj recently opened up about his rumoured relationship with Mahira Sharma, stating that all the speculations were “completely untrue” and “baseless”.

Mahira Sharma is not a new name for netizens. She has been a part of the film industry and has worked in several Indian films and TV shows.

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mahira Sharma, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, was born on November 25, 1997, in Jammu. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue her higher education. She has acted in popular TV shows, and featured in several songs.

Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss Sharma, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is known for her work in films and TV. She gained significant attention on Bigg Boss 13, where she earned praise for her sharp wit and unique personality, securing her place as a fan favorite inside the house.

Mahira Sharma TV shows Before participating in Bigg Boss, Mahira Sharma has worked in famous shows like Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Yaaro Ka Tashan, MTV Date To Remember, among others.

Mahira Sharma also featured in several Punjabi songs, including the song ‘Lehenga’ which is still a popular hit among youngsters. The song received more than 1 billion views on YouTube, according to Wikipedia.

What did Mahira Sharma say about dating Mohammed Siraj? Mahira Sharma has remained silent about her rumoured relationship with Mohammed Siraj.

In a recent interview with FilmyGyan, Mahira responded to fans' speculation about her rumored relationship with Siraj. She clarified that she is not dating anyone and prefers not to engage with rumours.

Mahira Sharma also mentioned that fans frequently link her with various people, including co-stars, and create edits, something she has no control over.

Mahira’s mother, Sania Mirza, also dismissed the speculations in an interview, stating that people link celebrities with anyone without proof, reported TOI Entertainment.