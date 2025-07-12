Who is Monica Bellucci? New Coolie song, starring Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir, pays tribute to Italian actress

Tamil film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, pays tribute to Italian actress Monica Bellucci through its second song, Monica. The song, released on July 11, is a lively track that features actress Pooja Hegde in a glamorous, retro-style dance sequence.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, composed the music. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who will direct the 2025 movie, will release it on August 14. Aamir Khan has a cameo appearance in the movie.

As the viral song pays tribute to the Italian movie icon, let’s take a look at who she is.

Who is Monica Bellucci? Monica Bellucci is known for her stunning beauty and powerful screen presence. She gained international fame through films like Malena, The Matrix Reloaded, The Passion of the Christ and James Bond’s Spectre.

Celebrated for redefining glamour and grace, the 60-year-old actress is admired for playing bold, emotional roles across European cinema and Hollywood alike.

Interestingly, her daughter is named Deva, which is also Rajinikanth’s character’s name in Coolie.

The song, launched in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu under Sun Pictures, is part of the film’s promotions before its release date. The tribute highlights Monica Bellucci’s global charm while blending it with Tamil cinema's colourful, bold style. Through this song, the film connects Indian audiences with an international icon.

Also Read | Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci make red carpet debut as couple during film festival

In the song, Pooja Hegde is wearing a bold red dress, which seems to be a visual tribute to Monica Bellucci. The Irreversible actress is well known for her red or deep-toned dresses, especially in films like Malena and Spectre.

Soubin Shahir surprises with dance moves Meanwhile, actor Soubin Shahir surprised everyone with his dance moves in the Coolie song. Social media users can’t stop talking about it.

One fan joked, “When that shy guy finally hits the dance floor.” Another said his performance stole the show.

“Everybody prepared for Pooja, Soubin Shahir came out of the syllabus,” came from another fan.