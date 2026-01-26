Who is Nadeem Khan? Dhurandhar actor arrested after sexual assault complaint

Actor Nadeem Khan, best known for his role in Dhurandhar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police following a sexual assault complaint filed by his domestic help. The complainant has alleged that the actor sexually assaulted her over several years on the pretext of marriage.

According to police officials, the woman claimed she met Khan in 2015 and that their association continued over time after he allegedly promised to marry her. Based on her statement, the relationship involved repeated sexual contact, which she said was consensual only because she believed marriage would eventually take place. When the actor allegedly refused to marry her, she approached the police.

As per a PTI report, the complainant initially went to the Versova police station to register her complaint. However, the case was transferred to Malvani police station as the alleged first incident occurred at her residence in Malad. Khan is currently in the custody of Malvani Police, and the investigation is ongoing.

Who is Nadeem Khan? Nadeem Khan is a Hindi film actor who has largely worked in supporting and character-driven roles across mainstream and independent cinema. Over the years, he has featured in multiple projects and shared screen space with veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Adil Hussain, and Sanjay Mishra. His work has typically involved small but impactful roles rather than lead performances.

Khan became more widely recognised for his appearance in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. In the film, he played Aklakh, the cook and trusted aide of gangster Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. His character serves as a key informant, secretly passing crucial information to Sanjay Dutt’s character, SP Chaudhary.

Aklakh’s arc, though limited in screen time, was central to the narrative’s tension. Once his betrayal is uncovered, the character is subjected to brutal punishment and is eventually killed, marking one of the film’s more disturbing moments. The role brought Khan increased visibility among audiences, particularly due to the film’s strong performances and intense storyline.

Before the recent controversy, Nadeem Khan was primarily known within industry circles as a character actor, with Dhurandhar being his most prominent and recognisable appearance to date.

Upcoming project Before the controversy, Nadeem Khan was set to appear in Vadh 2, the sequel to the 2022 thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. The film is scheduled for release on 6 February 2026.

Following news of his arrest, several photographs of Khan with film personalities have surfaced online. Police officials have said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.