Who is Natalie Burn? Meet Hollywood star who starred in adult scenes with Yash in Toxic

Actor Yash is back with his much-awaited release of 2026, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. On his 40th birthday, he dropped the teaser of Toxic. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the teasers introduced the dark, seductive and dangerous world in which Yash as Raya unleashes chaos and violence.

The teaser of the film, titled Toxic: Introducing Raya, has garnered a positive response, crossing 53 million views in just 24 hours. However, netizens cannot stop talking about a rare, steamy scene featuring Yash and the Hollywood actress, Natalie Burn.

Who is Natalie Burn? Born in Ukraine as Natalia Guslista, Natalie Burn is an American actress, model, screenwriter, and film producer.

After attending the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow and later the Royal Ballet School in London, she entered the film industry. While it is not known when exactly she made her debut, she started off as an actress and model. Later, Burn transcended into a writer and filmmaker, and launched her own production company, 7Heaven Productions.

Films done by Natalie Burn She starred in several Hollywood projects, such as The Expendables 3, The Comeback Trail, Til Death Do Us Part, The Last Redemption and Eyes In The Trees.

Talking about how she became an actress after an injury, she told Medium.com, “It was a Thursday afternoon and I was staring out of the window watching the rain drops turn into a slow drizzle as the doctor opened the door and gave me the news of my life that I never wanted to hear. My ankle was fractured. It was in that very moment that I realized two very important things. One: that my career as a professional ballerina was over. And two: I wasn’t ready to give up on my dream of being an entertainer. Several weeks had gone by and the pain had begun to ease as I was riding on the subway with my mother across town when we looked down and saw a newspaper that was left on the ground by another traveler. When we picked up the paper and looked inside we realized that there was an ad that they were holding acting auditions in London for a summer program at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts school in Los Angeles.”

Natalie Burn scene in Toxic Natalie Burn will mark her official debut in Indian cinema with Toxic. Not much about her role is known yet. However, the teaser hinted that she might play a key role in Yash's character Raya in the film.

In the over 2-minute-long teaser, Yash as Raya is introduced at the sombre event. Chaos erupts in the middle of a funeral at a cemetery, prompting everyone, including women, men and kids, to run away. This is when an intimate car scene, starring Natalie Burn, grabs the limelight. After the rare intimate scene, Raya steps out of the car and unleashes violence, setting the tone of the film.

Watch teaser:

When will Toxic release? Toxic is set to release on 19 March, 2026. The pan-India release will clash with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.