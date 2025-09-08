Who is Navya Nair? Malayalam actress fined ₹1 lakh for carrying jasmine flowers at airport

Navya Nair was fined 1.14 lakh at Melbourne Airport for carrying a jasmine gajra during her trip for Onam celebrations. She acknowledged her mistake, stating it was unintentional, and continued to celebrate despite the setback.

Livemint, Written By Kanishka Singharia
Updated8 Sep 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Malayali actress Navya Nair was fined 1.14 lakh at Melbourne International Airport after she was found carrying a jasmine gajra. The incident occurred during her recent trip to Australia to attend Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Airport officials fined her AUD 1,980 ( 1.14 lakh) for bringing a 15-cm-long jasmine string into the country.

What Did Navya Say About the Incident?

Recalling how the flowers ended up in her luggage, Navya said: “Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore, since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag.”

She admitted the mistake, adding: “What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. However, ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of AUD 1,980 ( 1.14 lakh). A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional. They told me the fine must be paid within 28 days.”

Did the Fine Affect Her Onam Celebrations?

Despite the setback, Navya continued to celebrate the festival. She even shared a reel from the Onam festivities in Melbourne, keeping her spirits high.

Two days before the event, she had also posted photos from her flight, wearing a jasmine gajra. She captioned the post: “Happy Onam. First-ever Thiruvonam in the skies! Though I miss being in naadu, carrying the spirit of Onam with me is a joy of its own. Work calls—and that too is another happiness. Onboard Singapore Airlines... Melbourne, here I come!”

Who is Navya Nair?

Navya Nair, a two-time winner of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress, made her debut in Sibi Malayil’s Ishtam (2001). She is known for her performances in films such as Nandanam, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikoonan, Kalyanaraman, Vellithira, Ammakilikkoodu, Gramophone, Pattanathil Sundaran, Jalolsavam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Azhagiya Theeye, Pandippada, Saira, and Kanne Madanguka across Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.

