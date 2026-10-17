Who is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies actor makes Lakmé Fashion Week debut for Suneet Varma

Actor Nitanshi Goel, who gained prominence for playing Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, stepped into the fashion spotlight as the showstopper for designer Suneet Varma at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026. Her runway appearance combined traditional Indian couture with contemporary styling, drawing attention to the actor’s growing presence beyond the screen.

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Nitanshi Goel’s look for Suneet Varma at Lakmé Fashion Week Nitanshi wore a wine-coloured, embellished fishtail lehenga featuring a strapless blouse with an attached drape at the front-right side of the bodice.

The skirt followed a fitted silhouette through the waist, hips and upper thighs before flaring into a floor-length hem. Textured tiers of oversized metallic and plum paillettes covered the skirt, creating a shimmering effect as she walked the runway.

The actor accessorised the outfit with oxidised metallic cuffs on both wrists. Her beauty look remained understated, with pink blush, a berry-toned lip stain, warm eyeshadow and long lashes. She wore her hair in a middle parting, styled in loose, Hollywood-inspired waves.

The ensemble brought together Suneet Varma’s couture aesthetic and a contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian occasionwear.

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Check out her look here:

Who is Nitanshi Goel? From television to Laapataa Ladies Nitanshi Goel began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of nine. Born and brought up in Noida, she later moved to Mumbai to pursue acting.

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Before gaining wider recognition through Laapataa Ladies, she appeared in television shows including Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Ishqbaaz, Daayan and Peshwa Bajirao.

Her role as Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies marked a significant moment in her career. According to the supplied account, when she was invited to audition for the role, she did not know that the film was directed by Kiran Rao and produced under Aamir Khan’s banner.

When she received a callback informing her that Aamir Khan wanted to see her, she initially thought it was a prank call.

To achieve a rugged look for her role, Nitanshi reportedly spent two to three hours daily under the sun for three months.

Five facts about Nitanshi Goel Early start: She entered the entertainment industry at nine years old.

Television career: Her credits include Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha, Ishqbaaz and Peshwa Bajirao.

Instagram milestone: She was reported to have crossed 10 million Instagram followers in 2025, becoming the youngest Indian actress to reach the milestone.

Recognition: In 2022, United Business Journal recognised her as one of its “30 under 20” influential personalities.

Beyond acting: She is a trained Kathak dancer and has a keen interest in singing. Nitanshi’s appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week adds a runway moment to a career that began in television and reached a wider audience with Laapataa Ladies.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.