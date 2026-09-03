Who is Nitish Rajput? Popular YouTuber, digital creator reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20; Check controversies & more

YouTuber Nitish Rajput is among the prominent names speculated to be a part of the contestant lineup of the highly anticipated 20th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, reportedly set to premiere on September 6.

His rumoured participation has sparked interest, primarily because his content space heavily focuses on politics, history, governance, and social issues.

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Known for his research-driven, analytical content, Rajput brings a massive digital following to the show, making him a potential finalist contender in the eyes of many viewers.

Who is Nitish Rajput? Nitish Rajput, born on 4 October 1989 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was raised in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Rajput, a popular YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and author, is a B.Tech (Information Technology) graduate. After working in the IT sector for several years, Rajput reportedly ventured into the digital space in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He also founded an IT solutions and digital services company, Pinega Infosystem Private Limited, in 2021.

As a content creator, Rajput garnered a massive following by pivoting away from conventional entertainment and sensationalism, building a brand around detailed, accessible videos that tackle complex subjects such as the Indian education system, public psychology, career pressure, and current affairs.

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His calm, conversational storytelling and logical presentation resonated strongly with students and young professionals.

Today, his YouTube channel boasts over 8.2 million subscribers, with several videos—such as his analyses of the Aryan Khan case, the Odisha train tragedy, and the Amritpal Singh case—garnering over 50 million views.

His well-researched approach even earned him public appreciation from Bollywood actor John Abraham in August 2024. In 2022, Rajput expanded his influence beyond digital media by publishing a book titled The Broken Pillars of Democracy.

Nitish Rajput controversies In February 2026, Nitish Rajput made headlines after uploading a detailed video analysing alleged issues within the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination system. The video questioned examination procedures, vendor selection, and tendering, drawing immense online traction.

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Consequently, Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a company that conducts SSC exams, filed a ₹2.5 crore defamation suit against him in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the video contained misleading information that damaged its reputation.

Rajput maintained that his claims were strictly based on publicly available documents and RTI replies. Additionally, in May 2025, during an India-Pakistan conflict, his YouTube channel was blocked by the Pakistani government.

Bigg Boss 20 probable list Other than Nitish Rajput, probable Bigg Boss 20 contestants are:

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Khushi Dubey

Rapper Santy Sharma

Isha Rikhi

Amrapali Dubey

Kanika Mann

Influencer Arishfa Khan

Mary Kom

Aman Gandhi

Qazi Touqeer

Geeta Basra

Showik Chakraborty