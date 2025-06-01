Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the 72nd Miss World from Thailand, who began a breast cancer campaign at 16?

With a simple aspiration of “being the person that someone will look up to,” Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned as the 72nd Miss World on Saturday. She is her country's first Miss World.

Suchata said that she believes in leading those who look up to her with grace in her actions.

“I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you -- whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents -- that look up to you in a way," Suchata said.

She continued: “And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world.”

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Born on 30 September 2003 in Thailand's Phuket, Opal Suchata Chuangsri was raised in a family of hoteliers.

She attended the Kajonkietsuksa School and Triam Udom Suksa School, where she honed her communication skills and cultural fluency.

Miss World 2025 is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese.

Her Miss World pageant profile says she is a student of International Relations and aims to be an Ambassador. Suchata also has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology.

Suchata has a special talent for playing the ukulele backwards and has several pet dogs and cats.

Keeping true to her motto of being the one others look up to, the Miss World has dedicated her life to promoting health awareness and the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

At 16, she began a campaign – “Opal For Her”. It stemmed from her personal encounter with a benign breast lump, which she had to get removed surgically. She said it shaped her mission to empower women through knowledge and healthcare.

This also served as Suchata's ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ cause at the pageant.

She told the judges that she would love to continue her purpose and said she believes this beauty pageant would further her cause. “I believe that with the Miss World title, in the future, I could definitely make more impact and also help other projects that are in need.”

She also shared that success means “to live your life and to create a life that's better for people around you as well.”

Incidentally, according to the Miss World website, Chuangsri was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed to Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World.

She also represented her country in Miss Universe 2024, finishing third runner-up. However, she earned the “Voice for Change—Silver” award in 2024.