Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly files domestic abuse case against her Austrian husband

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, in a Mumbai court. The case includes allegations of abuse, cruelty and manipulation by the Miss Universe runner-up.

The case was placed before Judicial Magistrate First Class SC Tadye, who issued a formal notice after verifying the information. The former Miss India has sought 50 crore in damages, along with additional compensation for loss of income and property she claims to have suffered.

The matter will be heard again on December 12. Peter Haag lives in Austria and will now have to respond to the notice as part of the legal process.

Who is Peter Haag? Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur, maintains a low profile and shies away from media attention. His Instagram profile has zero posts, with no followers.

He and Celina married in a private ceremony on 23 September 2010 at a historic monastery in Austria. Ever since, they have tried to protect their family life from publicity.

So far, Peter has often been described as a calm, supportive husband who balances business interests with family responsibilities. Their relationship was known for stability and mutual respect.

“Thank you my love for being you …. Here’s to all the highs and all the lows God sent our way, I couldn’t imagine going through any of it without you carrying us through it. I love you but will also always be one to drive you crazy always,” Celina wrote in 2023 while wishing her husband on his birthday. She called herself ‘Peter Pyaari’.

Their first set of twins, Viraaj and Winston, was born in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher passed away soon after birth due to a serious heart condition. Arthur survived after intensive medical care.

Celina has spoken about the emotional impact of that loss. She hopes that sharing her experience can support other parents facing similar hardship.

“The lords above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys. 'Arthur Jaitly Haag' and "Shamsher Jaity Haag' in Dubai on 10 September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son, Shamther Jaitly Haag, succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world,” Celina wrote while sharing the news.

According to media reports, Peter left Dubai for Celina’s mental well-being after losing the child, and the family settled in Dubai. He reportedly has a hotel chain in Dubai and Singapore. Peter Haag reportedly oversees a well-sized business portfolio in the hospitality business.

Celina Jaitly’s brother Celina Jaitly’s domestic violence complaint comes soon after another serious legal effort involving her family. In October, she moved to the Delhi court, claiming that her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly had been “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE, where he has been living since 2016.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note for brother who is detained in UAE

Vikrant worked for the MATITI Group, a firm dealing in consultancy, trading and risk management. Celina stated that, since his alleged detention in September 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs has been unable to provide the family with clear information about his safety or legal status.

The court later directed authorities to establish communication between Vikrant, Celina and his wife so the family could receive updates.

Celina Jaitly on Dharmendra On her birthday, 24 November, Celina Jaitly posted a tribute to Dharmendra. The Bollywood legend breathes his last on the same day.

“Some birthdays are not meant for celebration, they are meant for reflection, prayers & silence. May God give the Deol family strength, may Dharamji’s soul rest in eternal peace,” she wrote.