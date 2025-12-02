Who is POORSTACY, 26-year-old rapper reported dead - All to know about his family, net worth & more

Rapper POORSTACY reportedly passed away due to a “medical emergency” at a hotel in Boca Raton, Florida. According to media reports, the 26-year-old died after an “incident” at an address which the police chose not to reveal officially.

He was reportedly living in the hotel for 10 days and had checked in with a woman and a toddler. There was no other report of injury at the hotel.

POORSTACY's death has triggered speculations of suicide.

However, his friend recently posted online claiming that the rapper was still alive, and “fighting for life”. There has been no official confirmation disputing the report from TMZ.

Who was POORSTACY? POORSTACY, originally named Carlito Milfort Jr, hailed from Palm Beach in Florida. He was an emerging artist adept at blending genres such as rock, punk, and emo rap.

POORSTACY: Brush with the law In 2023, the rapper was legally charged with battery and child neglect, according to Coral Springs Talk and court documents. He was accused of assaulting a woman and a one-month-old child and throwing a hamster cage at the woman.

The rapper was released on a $6,000 bond.

The case was later dropped.

POORSTACY: Net worth According to multiple media reports, the 26-year-old had a net worth of approximately $3 million in 2022.

A significant portion of his income came from his music career, which included rapping, singing, and playing multiple instruments.

POORSTACY: Early career The rapper was first introduced to music by his father. He began using SoundCloud in 2019, the same year he released his first EP, I Don't Care.

POORSTACY subsequently released two studio albums with the label 10K Projects, owned by Elliot Grainge. He had also earlier worked with the label Internet Money Records.

His artistic moniker, POORSTACY, was a homage to legendary skateboarder Stacy Peralta.

Before settling on the name, the rapper had performed under various aliases, including Lito Xantana, Vizion, and Scarybrats. These early experiments helped him refine the sound that would eventually capture a global audience.

POORSTACY: Journey to Grammy-nominee POORSTACY was nominated for a Grammy Award for featuring on the soundtrack of the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music.

He frequently collaborated with Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182. The duo collaborated on three songs, with Choose Life being the most successful among them.

He had also worked with Oli Sykes, the frontman of the band Bring Me the Horizon, collaborating on the track Knife Party.