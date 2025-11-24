Who is Prakash Kaur? Dharmendra’s first wife and mother of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on 24 November at the age of 89. He passed away at his Mumbai home twelve days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. His six-decade career, more than 300 films, and a ‘He-Man’ legacy shaped Hindi cinema.

As we revisit his life and times, let us take a look at the person who was the actor's partner before his popularity.

Dharmendra's first wife was Prakash Kaur – the woman he married long before he achieved stardom.

The young marriage that began far from the spotlights Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954. He was 19. She was not part of the movie industry, social circles, or premieres - she stayed home, raised her family, and kept her life private, even as her husband became one of India’s most recognisable faces.

By the time he debuted in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, the couple already had Sunny, their first son. Their family grew quickly - daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta, and finally Bobby in 1969. Dharmendra named his production banner Vijayta Films after his daughter, a nod to the household that remained invisible while his career took off.

The Hema Malini chapter and Prakash’s rare public words In 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash. Few women of that era spoke publicly, but she did. In a 1981 Stardust interview, Prakash defended Dharmendra with a blunt line people still quote: “Why only my husband? Any man would have preferred Hema over me.”

She called him “the best father”, even if not the perfect husband. She admitted she did not approve of Hema’s choices but understood her feelings “as a woman”. Through all the chaos, she stayed exactly where she had always been - at home with her children.

A life defined by steadiness, not headlines Prakash never chased attention. She raised four children, held the family together, and kept her dignity through decades of speculation. Dharmendra eventually fathered two more daughters, Esha and Ahana, with Hema Malini, maintaining separate households that learned to coexist in their own arrangement. Bobby told ABP that Dharmendra had been living with Prakash and not Hema Malini.

He said, “My mum is also there. They're both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They're also old now and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”

At the time of his passing, he and Prakash had been married for over 70 years. The actor leaves behind both wives, six children and a legacy that spans eras.

