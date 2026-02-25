Who is Rafael Olarra? Pedro Pascal’s recent outings spark interest in Argentine art director

Actor Pedro Pascal has once again found his personal life under public examination after being photographed in what tabloids described as “intimate” moments with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra during a walk in Los Angeles.

The images, published exclusively by TMZ, showed the pair holding hands and appearing relaxed in each other’s company, prompting renewed speculation about the nature of their relationship. The sighting followed a series of appearances together in New York City last week, where they attended a screening of Wuthering Heights and were photographed arriving at a hotel.

Pedro Pascal, 50, has long maintained a carefully guarded boundary between his public and private lives. Yet the latest photographs have intensified curiosity — particularly about Rafael Olarra, whose own professional and romantic history has periodically intersected with the entertainment world.

Rafael Olarra's Creative Career at Faena Rafael Olarra, 47, is an Argentine artist and creative director who has worked in hospitality and large-scale artistic collaborations. Since August 2015, he has reportedly served as an art director — also described in some publications as a creative director — at Faena, a luxury hotel and arts group known for immersive design and high-profile partnerships.

On his official website, Rafael Olarra describes his role in expansive terms:

"I'm the art director of Faena Hotel. I'm in charge of materializing Alan Faena's vision and work to improve the Faena district which was created in collaboration with the incredible minds of Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martins, Ximena Caminos, Juan Gatti, Rem Koolhas, Foster, Oma, Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, and many more. On the side, I also do freelance jobs as an art director. Jobs like fashion campaigns, editorials, advertising, exhibitions, TV, theatre, and events."

The statement situates him within a network of internationally recognised designers and cultural figures, reflecting a career that bridges hospitality, visual arts and commercial creative direction.

Rafael Olarra's Previous Relationship With Luke Evans Rafael Olarra first entered broader public consciousness during his relationship with actor Luke Evans, known for roles in Beauty and the Beast and Nine Perfect Strangers. The pair went “Instagram official” in early 2020 after months of speculation.

A since-deleted post shared during a trip to Hawaii reportedly carried the caption: "He loves my Welsh humour… No, honestly!! He does!!"

By January 2021, however, Luke Evans confirmed the relationship had ended. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the publication noted:

"Evans tells me he is single, confirming press speculation that he recently split up with his partner, Rafael Olarra, the art director of a luxury hotel chain in America,"

When asked directly about the relationship, Evans responded succinctly: "it is what it is."

Rafael Olarra has since kept a notably low profile, rarely addressing his personal life publicly.

Rafael Olarra's New York and Los Angeles Sightings With Pascal The renewed interest began last week, when paparazzi photographed Pascal and Rafael Olarra walking together in Manhattan’s Lower East Side before attending a screening of Wuthering Heights. They were later seen arriving at their hotel.

On 16 February, Just Jared reported that “the 50-year-old Marvel star and the 47-year-old creative director at Faena were seen out and about in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City” the day before.

A follow-up report on 17 February added that Pascal “was seen exiting a vehicle en route to a hotel in New York City alongside Rafael Olarra.”

While those earlier images fuelled speculation, the Los Angeles photographs appeared more demonstrative. According to TMZ, the pair were described as “handsy” in the exclusive images.

Neither Pascal nor Rafael Olarra has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

Pedro Pascal’s Private Romantic History Pedro Pascal, whose recent projects include The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II, has never publicly addressed his sexuality or confirmed a long-term romantic partner. Over the years, he has been linked to colleagues including Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney and Jennifer Aniston, though none of those rumours were substantiated.

The actor has, however, been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in support of his sister Lux Pascal, who is transgender, and his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, who has identified as nonbinary.