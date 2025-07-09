Who is Raj Nidimoru? All about the filmmaker Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with in US

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sparked dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, best known as one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK. The buzz intensified after Samantha shared a photo series on Instagram from her recent trip to the US, in which Raj made more than one appearance.

But before diving into the speculation, here’s a closer look at the man making headlines alongside Samantha.

Meet Raj Nidimoru Raj Nidimoru is an Indian-American filmmaker, screenwriter and producer known for blending genres and crafting sharp, character-driven stories. He forms one half of the popular creative duo Raj & DK, alongside Krishna D.K. The team is best known for creating hit titles like The Family Man, Farzi, Shor in the City, and more recently, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also starred Samantha.

Born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Raj studied engineering at SVU College before moving to the United States. There, he met D.K., and together they transitioned from tech careers to filmmaking. Their first feature film, 99 (2009), marked the beginning of their journey as directors.

Raj co-founded D2R Films and has since been behind some of the most refreshing storytelling in Indian cinema, both on the big screen and streaming platforms. His works often combine humour, thriller elements, and strong emotional cores, making him one of the most distinctive voices in Indian content today.

Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, a psychology graduate and industry professional who has worked with directors like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The couple reportedly separated in 2022.

Samantha’s photos fuel dating buzz On Tuesday, Samantha shared a set of candid photos from Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 convention. Among snapshots of city strolls, designer outfits, and cosy café moments, fans were quick to spot a familiar face: Raj Nidimoru.

In one of the pictures, Raj is seen walking beside Samantha with his arm gently around her shoulders. Both are smiling, appearing relaxed and happy. Samantha sports an oversized brown sweatshirt paired with denim, while Raj keeps things casual in a navy jacket and sneakers.

Another image shows the two sitting next to each other at a restaurant table, sharing a meal with friends. While neither of them has addressed the rumours, the warm camaraderie and multiple appearances in her carousel post have only fuelled speculation that they may be more than just collaborators.

Samantha captioned the post simply, “Detroit”, followed by a heart and evil eye emoji, leaving fans to interpret the rest.