Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband who directed The Family Man

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot for the second time on Monday. She was rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimouru for quite some time after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. While the couple never confirmed their dating speculations, they got married and shared their wedding pictures, making it official.

Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband So who is Raj Nidimouru? Raj Nidimouru is among the prominent filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is popularly known as a part of the celebrated creative team, Raj & Dk, with his long-time collaborator, Krishna DK. Together, they are known for curating and delivering hits on the OTT and theatrical screens. Their most recent outing has been The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Tiwari.

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also a part of Raj & DK's The Family Man.

About Raj Nidimouru Born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Raj Nidimouru is an engineer. Before joining the film industry, he was in the US for further studies. Later, Nidimouru and Krishna DK founded D2R Films together. Their production house rose to fame over time.

Together, the duo has co-written and co-directed hits like Farzi, Guns and Gulaabs, A Gentleman, Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, and Happy Ending.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimouru tied the knot on Monday morning at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

A source told Hindustan Times, “The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning.” A total of 30 guests were present as “Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding". Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

Raj Nidimouru and Samantha's wedding pics Announcing the wedding online, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from their simple ceremony. She wrote 01.12.2025 with white heart emojis in the caption.

The first picture had Nidimouru putting a ring on the actor's finger as they stood in front of Linga Bhairavi. The next one showed her holding her now-husband close. It also gave a close look at her massive rock.

The Citadel actor also shared pictures from the traditional ceremony. They are seen seeking blessings during the aarti and kneeling in front of the idol. The last picture featured Raj Nidimouru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu walking through a doorway which was adorned with flowers.