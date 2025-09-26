Who is Rajat Bedi, the actor who leapt from 954 to IMDb’s top 10 in a week with Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut

Rajat Bedi, once a familiar face in early 2000s Bollywood films, has re-emerged in the limelight thanks to his web series debut. The actor has secured the ninth spot on IMDb India’s list of most popular Indian stars, climbing up from rank 954 after the release of Netflix’s The Bads of Bollywood.

Advertisement

IMDb India announced the update on X (formerly Twitter), crediting Rajat’s role as Jaraj Saxena in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut for the surge in popularity. The post read, “#RajatBedi ranks #9 from #954 for his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena in The Bads of Bollywood.”

Advertisement

Aryan Khan himself also saw a steep rise in popularity, moving from rank 87 to sixth. Female leads Anya Singh and Sahher Bambba topped the chart, while Lakshya and Raghav Juyal ranked fourth and twelfth, respectively.

Rajat recently shared a picture with Aryan Khan on Instagram, writing, “When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like,” as the two posed together.

Advertisement

Who is Rajat Bedi? Rajat Bedi began his career in television, appearing in shows like Humrahi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Aahat. He made his film debut in 1998 with Do Hazaar Ek and went on to feature in films such as Koi… Mil Gaya, Rakht, Khamoshh: Khauff Ki Raat, and Rocky – The Rebel. Often seen in supporting or antagonist roles, he became a well-known face in mainstream Hindi cinema during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Also Read | Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh police

After years away from the screen, his return with The Bads of Bollywood, which began streaming on Netflix on September 18, has brought him back into the spotlight. The series tells the story of an ambitious outsider (played by Lakshya) navigating the challenges of the Hindi film industry, and also stars Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal, along with Anya Singh and Sahher Bambba.