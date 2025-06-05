Who is Rocky Jaiswal? 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' producer marries Hina Khan in intimate ceremony

Actor Hina Khan has married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal in a private ceremony held on Wednesday, June 4, at her Mumbai home. The couple’s wedding photos, where they are seen as ‘Mr and Mrs’, have gone viral online, leaving fans in awe.



Who is Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan’s husband? Rocky Jaiswal is a well-known figure in the television and film industry. He has worked as a Supervising Producer on several popular shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which starred Hina Khan in the lead role. He has also been an Assistant Director and Executive Producer on shows like Mitwa – Phool Kamal Ke and Sasural Simar Ka.

Rocky is also the founder of the film production company Faar Better Films, which has produced films such as Country of Blind, Doorman, and Wishlist.

In addition to this, he launched the RockaByte App – a talent discovery platform aimed at finding new faces in the entertainment world.

Hina Khan shares wedding photos on Instagram On June 4, Hina shared the happy news with her fans through an Instagram post featuring photos from her wedding. She wore a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree paired with stunning jewellery, while Rocky chose a simple white chikankari kurta, also designed by Manish Malhotra. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members only.

In her post, Hina wrote: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."