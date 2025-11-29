Who is Rohan Acharya? The man reportedly set to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is reportedly set to marry. If reports are true, the professional golfer will be tying the knot with businessman Rohan Acharya soon. While the family is yet to make an official announcement, reportedly, wedding prep has already begun.

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha to get married soon: Report Talking about the alleged wedding, a report by the Deccan Chronicle quoted a source, “Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family. Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings.”

If this is true, then Anisha Padukone might soon become part of the late Dharmendra's extended Deol family. Her rumoured fiancé, Rohan Acharya's sister, is Drisha Acharya, who married Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol.

Who is Rohan Acharya Rohan Acharya lives in Dubai and works as a partner and service executive at Blueground, as per reports. His family background has drawn a lot of interest as he is the great-grandson of iconic filmmaker Bimal Roy. On his mother’s side, the lineage is equally celebrated. Acharya's mother, Chimmu Acharya, is the daughter of the late filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya and author-filmmaker Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, making the Acharya family part of one of Indian cinema’s most respected legacies.

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the funeral of Drisha Acharya’s grandfather-in-law, veteran actor Dharmendra. It was held in Mumbai on 24 November.

Anisha Padukone's work Meanwhile, Anisha Padukone’s career goes beyond sports. She also serves as Chief Executive Officer of LiveLoveLaugh, a charitable trust which was founded by Deepika Padukone.

Going by Anisha Padukone's LinkedIn account, her bio reads: “At LiveLoveLaugh, I provide strategic leadership across program development, fundraising, policy outreach and other areas. During my tenure as the CEO, LLL has emerged as a leading voice in India’s mental health sector, delivering impactful change in championing marginalised communities."