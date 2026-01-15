Who is Ryan Hurst? Actor cast as Kratos in Prime Video's ‘God of War’ series

The titular character of Amazon Prime Video's most awaited show God of War is in the limelight. The streaming platform has unveiled the actor who will lead the live action television show and play ‘Kratos’. Veteran actor Ryan Hurst will be seen in the role of Kratos in the Amazon adaptation. In the video game God of War Ragnarök, Ryan Hurst voiced the Norse god Thor.

Marking the biggest role of his career, the 49-year-old will appear as Spartan raised in a martial culture. The streaming giant in a post on X stated, “Meet Ryan Hurst, your Kratos in the God of War series coming to Prime Video.”

The series will depict Kratos' rise to power, who eventually begins to command armies in the service of his homeland. In the high-octane action drama sequence, Kratos eventually loses his soul following fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War.

All you need to know about Ryan Hurst Born in California's Santa Monica, he is the son of Hollywood actor Rick Hurst. He attended Santa Monica High School and started acting at a very tender age. The breakthrough in his career came with his role as Opie Winston in the FX crime drama series Sons of Anarchy. He converted to Sikhism and his Sikh name is Gobind Seva Singh.

He received a BAFTA Award nomination for playing Thor in the 2022 video game. Having previously acted in several movies, Ryan Hurst’s participation in the new TV series heralds his return to the “God of War” Universe. He is best known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Patch Adams, Remember the Titans (as Gerry Bertier), We Were Soldiers, The Ladykillers and Rango.

Considering the television shows, he played Opie Winston on Sons of Anarchy and Beta on The Walking Dead. Besides helming God of War, he will also be seen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming action fantasy film ‘The Odyssey.’

