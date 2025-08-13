Who is Saaniya Chandok? Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun ‘engaged’ to granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, or the Ghai family

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Saaniya Chandok is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of Graviss Group, the parent company behind The Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya is also a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai, as per records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The Ghai family — a prominent name in the hospitality and food sector with ventures like the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, hosted an intimate engagement ceremony attended only by close friends and relatives from both families, mentioned a report by India Today.

Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar Following reports of Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar's engagement, social media was abuzz with the news as netizens took to X to post pictures of Saaniya and Arjun.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Unlike his father, Arjun Tendulkar is a left handed pacer.

Arjun Tendulkar represents Goa in domestic cricket and has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He began his cricketing career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, debuting in a T20 match against Haryana. Before that, he represented Mumbai at the junior level and was part of the India U19 squad. In the 2022/23 season, he moved to Goa, where he made his First-Class and List A debuts.

– In red-ball cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's son has played 17 matches, scoring 532 runs—including a century and two fifties—and taking 37 wickets, which include one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls.

– In List A cricket for Goa, Arjun Tendulkar has featured in 17 matches, scoring 76 runs in nine innings.

