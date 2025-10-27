Who is Sachin Chandwade? Marathi actor who featured in Netflix's Jamtara 2 dies by suicide at 25

Actor Sachin Chandwade passed away at the age of 25. Reportedly, the actor died by suicide. He was best known for starring in the Netflix web series, Jamtara 2.

Sachin Chandwade dies at 25 According to multiple reports, Sachin Chandwade was found hanging at his residence by his family members. The incident happened at Jalgaon’s Parola on 23 October.

Reportedly, the actor was taken to a hospital. It is said that Chandwade was initially admitted to a private hospital in his village, Undirkhede. As his condition worsened, he was later transferred by his family to a hospital in Dhula.

It is believed that Sachin Chandwade took his last breath on October 24 around 1:30 AM.

Meanwhile, the reason behind his suicide remains unknown.

Reportedly, a case has been registered by the Parola police for 'accidental death.’

Who was Sachin Chandwade Sachin Chandwade is known for his work in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

Chandwade belonged to the Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. Besides acting, he was also a software engineer. He worked at an IT Park in Pune and juggled his career with his passion for acting.

Days before his untimely demise, the Jamtara 2 actor had announced his upcoming project on social media. His next project was said to be Asurvan. He was set to play the lead role in the project. It was directed by Sachin Ramchandra.

The makers nnounced the movie with a film poster, starring Sachin Chandwade. Their post read: “सादर करीत आहोत “असुरवन” चित्रपटातील “सोमा”च्या भूमिकेत अभिनेता “सचिन चांदवडे” असुरवन ( ASURVAN ) - MARATHI FILM लेखक, दिग्दर्शक- सचिन रामचंद्र आंबात निर्माता- स्वप्न स्वरूप कार्यकारी निर्माता- सागर आंबात “असुरवन” - लवकरच सिनेमागृहात (Presenting the Marathi film “Asurvan”. Featuring actor Sachin Chandwad in the role of “Soma”. Asurvan (Marathi Film) Writer & Director: Sachin Ramchandra Ambat. Producer: Swapna Swaroop. Executive Producer: Sagar Ambat. “Asurvan” – Coming soon to theatres!”

Celebs react to Sachin Chandwade's death The news of Sachin Chandwade's death has sent shockwaves through the industry. From his colleagues to netizens, tributes are pouring in for the actor on social media.

Chandwade's colleagues were left in shock after learning about his untimely death. Asurvan director Sachin Ramchandra remembered the 25-year-old actor and paid tribute on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared his grief and disappointment. He wrote in Marathi, “Soma, what you did was very wrong.”

