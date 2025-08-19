Who is Sahher Bambba? Know all about the rising star in Aryan Khan's ‘The Bads of Bollywood’

As Aryan Khan prepares to make his directorial debut with ‘The Bads of Bollywood’, one of the names creating buzz is Sahher Bambba. While not completely new to the screen, she’s still gaining recognition — and this new Netflix series might be her biggest break yet.

Early Life and Background Sahher Bambba was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and is currently 26 years old. She first caught the public's eye in 2016 when she won the Bombay Times Fresh Face Award, a competition known for spotting young talent.

Film Debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ Bambba made her Bollywood debut in 2019 in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, where she starred opposite Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol. She played a Delhi-based vlogger who signs up for a solo trekking trip and ends up falling in love. Despite the picturesque setting and fresh pairing, the film didn’t do well at the box office.

Roles in Web Series After her debut, Sahher shifted to digital platforms. She played Maham Begum in ‘The Empire’, a historical drama, and then portrayed Debjani Thakur in the 80s-set romantic series ‘Dil Bekaraar’. Most recently, she was seen in ‘The Miranda Brothers’, released on JioCinema in October 2024, where she starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Social Media Presence With over 200,000 followers on Instagram, Sahher connects well with young audiences. Her fashion choices, dance clips, and day-to-day updates give fans a look into her vibrant personality.

'What’s Next: ‘The Bads of Bollywood’

Sahher now takes on a key role in ‘The Bads of Bollywood’, Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated series.

Co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the show explores the darker side of the film industry. It’s expected to feature big names like Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, and will premiere on Netflix later this year.

More about ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with 'The Bads of Bollywood' stylised as ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’), a sharp-edged comedy-drama that delves into the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Hindi film industry. Blending satire with high-stakes storytelling, the series promises a witty and unfiltered take on the realities of Bollywood.